Australian Senator Fraser Anning blamed New Zealand's immigration policy for Friday's terror attacks on two mosques that left at least 50 dead and dozens injured.

Calling the attack a "violent vigilantism" rather than a terrorist incident, Anning's statement read that the attack "highlights the growing fear within our community, both in Australia and New Zealand, of the increasing Muslim presence."

Ruling out right-wing terrorism, gun laws or rising racism as "cliched nonsense," the independent senator added: "The real cause of bloodshed on New Zealand streets today is the immigration program which allowed Muslim fanatics to migrate to New Zealand in the first place."