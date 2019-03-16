Hundreds of protesters gathered in front of the Hagia Sophia Mosque to mourn the victims of the New Zealand mosque attacks that killed at least 50 people, holding a symbolic funeral prayer.

The right-wing extremist, Brenton Tarrant, charged over the attacks in Christchurch apparently published a manifesto online that Turkish media said contained specific references to Turkey and the Hagia Sophia in Istanbul.

On Saturday, around 500 protesters gathered outside the Hagia Sophia, which is now a museum but was once a church before being turned into a mosque during the Ottoman Empire-era.

The crowd unfurled banners that read "Muslims, stand tall!" and "Muslims, unite!" and conducted a short prayer service for the victims.

Police stepped up security around the area, with dozens of officers flanking the demonstration, some on horseback and others carrying riot shields.

"Everyone is aware of the rising Islamophobia all over the world; assailants find the courage to launch such attacks because of Muslims' timidity," said Faruk Hanedar, one of the demonstrators.