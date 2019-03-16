Armed men killed nine villagers, including children, and torched homes in northern Nigeria on Saturday, officials said, the latest attack in a surge of violence in the Kaduna region.

"Kaduna state government has confirmed the killing of nine citizens by criminal elements who attacked Nandu in Sanga (district) in early hours of this morning," state governor Nasir Ahmad El Rufai said on Twitter.

"The security agencies have so far recovered nine corpses, including children. The attackers also burnt several houses in the village," he added.

Kaduna sits between Nigeria's majority Muslim north and the predominantly Christian south.