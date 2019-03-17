Afghan officials say the Taliban have attacked checkpoints in the northern Faryab province, killing at least 22 Afghan forces.

Mohammad Tahir Rahmani, head of provincial council, says the insurgents launched the attack late Saturday against checkpoints manned by police and pro-government militias, setting off a fierce gunbattle that lasted into Sunday morning.

The army sent in reinforcements, who were among those killed.

He says another 20 Afghan forces were wounded in t he attack.

The Taliban effectively control nearly half the country and launch near-daily attacks on Afghan security forces.

Troops flee after skirmish

Around 100 Afghan soldiers fled their posts and tried to cross into neighbouring Turkmenistan during a weeklong battle with the Taliban, officials said on Sunday, in the latest setback for the country's battered security forces.

Mohammad Naser Nazari, a provincial council member in the western Badghis province, said the soldiers were not allowed to cross the border and their fate remains unknown. The Taliban have posted pictures of captured soldiers on social media.

Jamshid Shahabi, the provincial governor's spokesman, said 16 soldiers have been killed and 20 wounded during the ongoing battle in the Bala Murghab district, in which the military carried out airstrikes and dispatched reinforcements.

He said a number of soldiers tried to flee, without providing an exact figure.

Shahabi said more than 40 insurgents were killed in the fighting. He said the provincial police chief and army commander are in the district and instructing the forces to root out insurgents and rescue soldiers.