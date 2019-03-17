A Pakistani victim of the Christchurch attack who apparently tried to tackle the terrorist before being shot dead will be awarded posthumously in his home country for his courage, Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Sunday.

Khan spoke as the Pakistani foreign office confirmed that nine of its citizens had been killed in terrorist attacks at two mosques in the New Zealand city which claimed the lives of 50 people on Friday, including many who had emigrated from around the world.

His courage will be recognised'

Video of the massacre shows one man gunned down as he approaches the terrorist Brenton Tarrant, while others flee.

The man is believed to be Naeem Rashid, although his face is blurred in the footage and he has yet to be formally identified.

"Pakistan is proud of Mian Naeem Rashid who was martyred trying to tackle the White Supremacist terrorist & his courage will be recognised with a national award," Khan tweeted on Sunday.

Pakistan has several awards to recognise civilian bravery, and Khan did not specify which one would be awarded to Rashid, whose son also died in the massacre.

Rashid's elder brother Khurshid Alam told AFP news agency in the northwestern Pakistani city of Abbottabad that the award "means a lot" to his family.

"I feel very proud," he said, calling the loss of his brother and nephew a "big, big shock".

Naeem, he said, had visited the family last year, staying for two months.

"We had a lovely time. He was a man who would be like a kid with children, and like an adult with grown-ups," Alam said.