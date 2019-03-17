A man whose wife was killed in the Christchurch terrorist attack as she rushed back into a mosque to rescue him said he harbours no hatred toward the terrorist, insisting forgiveness is the best path forward.

"I would say to him 'I love him as a person'," Farid Ahmad told AFP news agency.

"I could not accept what he did. What he did was a wrong thing."

Asked if he forgave the 28-year-old terrorist, he said: "Of course. The best thing is forgiveness, generosity, loving and caring, positivity."

Husna Ahmad, 44, was killed at the Al Noor mosque –– the first of two targeted by the white supremacist.

Fifty people, at least four of them women, were killed in the attack on the mosques where worshippers had gone for Friday prayers.

'She was busy saving lives'

Ahmad and his wife emigrated from Bangladesh to New Zealand in 1990 and have one daughter.

When the shooting started, Husna helped several people escape from the women's and children's hall.

"She was screaming 'come this way, hurry up', and she took many children and ladies towards a safe garden," Ahmad said.

"Then she was coming back for checking about me, because I was in a wheelchair, and as she was approaching the gate she was shot. She was busy saving lives, forgetting about herself."

Ahmad, 59, who has been confined to a wheelchair since being hit by a drunk driver in 1998, believes he escaped the hail of bullets because the terrorist was focused on other targets.