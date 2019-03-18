More than a year before the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman approved a secret campaign to silence dissenters, The New York Times reported on Sunday.

The campaign included surveillance, kidnapping, detention and torture of Saudis, said the report which cited US officials who have read classified intelligence reports about the effort.

US officials referred to it as the Saudi Rapid Intervention Group, the NYT said.

At least some of the clandestine missions were carried out by members of the team that killed and dismembered Khashoggi in October 2018 at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, suggesting his murder was part of a wider campaign against dissidents, the report said, citing the US officials and associates of some Saudi victims.

White House ignores intelligence on Khashoggi

The murder of Khashoggi, a Washington Post contributing columnist, generated global outrage including an order from US senators for President Donald Trump to designate and punish those responsible.

Trump ignored them. The White House has a close relationship with the crown prince, or MBS as he is known, in particular through his relationship with Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner.

The senators, briefed by the heads of US intelligence agencies, said they were convinced that MBS was responsible for the Khashoggi killing.

Saudi Arabia has stressed the prince was not involved.

The kingdom initially said it had no knowledge of Khashoggi's fate but later blamed rogue agents for his death.