Last July, the problem of stateless people in Thailand grabbed global attention, thanks to the world-gripping Thai cave rescue.

During the three-week attempt to save 12 boys of the Wild Boar soccer team and their coach, it was revealed that three boys and the coach were stateless people. Under the global spotlight, they were granted Thai citizenship a few months after the rescue. Such speediness is unprecedented.

Officially, there are about half a million stateless people in Thailand. The actual number may well be much higher because the official figures only cover those with official documents to identify that they are stateless. A large number of the undocumented are left out.

Thai nationality law is also very complex and challenging for long-time stateless residents to seek citizenship. Stateless people are divided into different categories, ranging from ethnic hill tribe people along the borders, refugees and migrant workers who are denied nationalities by their original countries, to orphans without family roots.

To file for nationality, each group is required to meet different rigid requirements. For example, they need official documents and credible witnesses to prove they were born in Thailand as well as education certificates to prove their long residence — and lots of patience to navigate the red tape and state inertia.

The poorest of the poor without education and access to state machinery are then left behind, as always.

Since being stateless means being subjected to frequent police extortion when they need to travel outside designated zones for work, many decide to be registered as migrant workers and forever lose their opportunity to get citizenship.

Strict nationality law aside, the main obstacles are racism and ethnic prejudice.

Even if the citizenship applicants have all the documents required, the final decision to grant Thai nationality, or not, depends solely on the judgment of local officials. If they say they don’t believe the applicants’ documents and witnesses out of prejudice, it is the end of the story.