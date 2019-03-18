Police arrested a gunman suspected of opening fire on a tram in the Dutch city of Utrecht on Monday morning. At least three people were killed and five others wounded.

Police said the suspect, 37-year-old Gokmen Tanis, had been taken into custody after an hours-long manhunt and had earlier run-ins with authorities in the Netherlands.

The city was put into lockdown after the shooting, shortly after the morning rush hour, which authorities initially said was an apparent terrorist attack. Police conducted raids in several locations after issuing an image of Tanis and warning the public not to approach him.

In the morning, Dutch national counterterrorism chief said shooting incidents occurred at several locations in the city of Utrecht on Monday.

"Shooting took place this morning at several locations in Utrecht," Pieter-Jaap Aalbersberg told a news conference in The Hague.

But hours after the shooting, the gunman's motive remained unclear. A prosecutor said it could be for "family reasons" and Anadolu Agency, quoting relatives of the gunman, said he had fired at a relative on the tram and had then shot at others who tried to help her.

The shooting "appears to be a terrorist attack," the head of the country's counterterrorism agency said earlier on Monday. Dutch broadcaster NOS said Aalbersberg made the assessment after the shooting.

The Netherlands boosted security at airports, schools, mosques, transportation hubs and other key buildings, Dutch military police said.

'A possible terror motive'

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte had earlier said that "a possible terrorist motive is part of the investigation."

Aalbersberg said on Twitter that he was having "crisis consultations" over the incident.

Earlier on Wednesday, Dutch authorities had raised the terrorism threat in Utrecht province to its highest level, schools were told to shut their doors and paramilitary police increased security at airports, other vital infrastructure and at mosques.

The threat level was reduced by one notch to where it had been after the suspect was arrested, the National Counterterrorism Agency said.