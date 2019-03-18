It is difficult to know how to respond to the Christchurch shooting as a Muslim. The immense pain that one feels is salved only by the conviction that God will accept these people as martyrs whose lives were taken simply because of their faith.

The innumerable personal tragedies experienced by the victims’ families and loved ones have been amplified on a global scale by the news cycle and social media. While there is global revulsion at the massacre, Muslims are especially traumatised by the recognition that they were specifically targeted.

Muslims in the West carry multiple burdens in the so-called War on Terror. They are just as likely to be victims of an indiscriminate terrorist act perpetrated by a Muslim. The Western Muslim’s potential or actual victimhood is coupled with the frequent Islamophobic insinuation that they are also somehow to blame for terrorism that is, in most cases, a consequence of the Western occupation of Muslim-majority countries.

Alongside this unconscionable state of affairs, Western Muslims are also especially at risk of being targeted by white supremacist terrorist acts.

The violence of white privilege

Friday’s attack is only one of the latest instances of many decades of anti-Muslim violence on the part of the global structures of white privilege. White supremacists are the blunt edge of the structural inequality that is represented by white privilege, which allows for normalised violence against people of colour globally.

Whether it’s the vicious policing of ghettoised neighbourhoods in Philadelphia, to the bombing into oblivion of civilians in the Middle East for decades, the structures of racial inequality that normalise violence against non-white bodies are far more pervasive than most mainstream (and white) commentators are able to recognise.

Whiteness is a complex social construct that denotes more than skin colour. The Irish were not considered white in North America until relatively recently. In recent centuries, Ashkenazi Jews faced aggressive mainstream anti-Semitism in Western nations despite looking like the rest of their fellow Westerners. And in recent years, a black president was able to oversee the USA’s vast structures of global violence against non-white peoples as its Commander in Chief.

Whiteness, as scholars have elaborated extensively, denotes something of an ideology or a worldview that privileges some humans over others.

White privilege and the ‘War on Terror’

This is something that we would all do well to better understand. For underprivileged groups, such as Muslims who have been dehumanised on a global scale by the discourse of the War on Terror, developing our understanding of how such systems of prejudice work has an obvious urgency. But even those who benefit from the structures of white privilege can recognise how such systems cause one to lose part of one’s humanity.

In this context, it is worth acknowledging Islamophobia as a consequence of the globalised structures of white privilege. The forever war that is the War on Terror is part of a structure that allows for the use of one tragedy—the attacks of 9/11 which killed more than 3,000 people—to be used to justify visiting death and destruction upon non-white bodies on an epic scale.

By 2015, a US-based NGO, Physicians for Social Responsibility, estimated that the death toll of the War on Terror had reached “at least 1.3 million, and could be as high as 2 million”.