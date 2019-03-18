Last week, the US Senate voted in favour of ending Washington’s support for the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen where 14 million people live on the brink of famine. The historic measure passed the Republican-controlled Senate by a margin of 54 to 46. The vote was the latest indicator of how attitudes regarding the Yemeni civil war have changed among the foreign policy establishment due to both strategic and moral factors.

The vote is illustrative of a political rift on Saudi-related issues that is widening between the US administration and lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.

Although Trump is unpredictable, it seems quite safe to bet that he will veto this bill when it arrives on his desk, assuming the House of Representatives passes the legislation. Like his top diplomat Mike Pompeo and National Security Adviser John Bolton, Trump views the Yemeni Civil War through a Saudi lens and endorses Riyadh’s narratives about the Houthi rebellion and Iran’s hand in the conflict.

Put simply, the administration is keener to see the dominant Houthi militia as more of an Iranian-allied terrorist organisation than an armed wing of a legitimate political movement, and thus Trump’s inner circle believes that a continuation of US support for the Saudis and Emiratis in Yemen advances America’s national security interests.

Trump has demonstrated he is determined to stand by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) throughout the Jamal Khashoggi affair while pursuing his various goals (bringing Arab states closer to Israel, countering Iran, profiting from massive arms sales, etc.) in the Middle East by relying firmly on a strong US-Saudi alliance.

Naturally, the US government will probably continue supporting the Saudi-led campaign in Yemen so long as Trump as at the helm, especially with special operations. As such, this resolution out of the US Senate will likely serve a symbolic role without directly impacting the realities on the ground in Yemen.

The political debate on YemenThere is by no means any consensus on the question of US participation in the anti-Houthi campaign that Riyadh leads. All but seven Republicans in the Senate (Mike Lee, Rand Paul, Todd Young, Lisa Murkowski, Steve Daines, Jerry Moran, and Susan Collins) voted against the measure with some stressing the perceived need to counter Iran’s conduct in Yemen while also emphasising the importance of backing a key ally in the Middle East.

That this month’s resolution passed the Senate, unlike a similar measure that failed a year ago, underscores how attitudes in Washington regarding America’s support for the Saudi-coalition have changed.

Moreover, given that all Democratic presidential contenders serving in the Senate voted in favour of the resolution, there is a significant possibility of the Yemen war and the US-Saudi alliance being major foreign policy issues of disagreement between the president and his challenger next year.

Next year’s election will be different from 2016 in the sense that US support for the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen will likely be an issue on the campaign trail, which it was not three years ago.