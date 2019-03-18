An international charity says fighting in two Yemeni provinces has killed at least 350 civilians in the past three months.

The Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) said on Monday that civilian deaths have doubled in Hajjah and Taiz provinces, even as casualties in the flashpoint city of Hudaida were down since a shaky ceasefire came into effect there in December.

Mohamed Abdi, NRC director in Yemen, says, "Fighting is intensifying in other parts of the country with a devastating impact on civilians," citing 164 people killed in Hajjah and 184 in Taiz.

"The reduction in violence seen in Hudaida through recent months has been counteracted by escalations in other parts of the country," said Abdi.

He called on the combatants to return to the negotiating table and extend their ceasefire across all of Yemen to "put an end to this untold suffering for Yemeni civilians."