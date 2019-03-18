The Belgian Intelligence Service (VSSE) reported that in Western Europe the extreme right is changing, with some right-wing leaders calling for their militants to receive training in weapons handling and acquire guns through both legal and illegal means.

The information is based on the agency's research during 2018.

VSSE observed that, just as in other Western European countries, extreme right-wing ideology was fully active in Belgium. According to the report: “The environment has changed significantly. Old forms of right-wing extremism, such as radical Nazism or skinhead culture, are indeed reappearing.”

Ten years ago, extreme right-wing skinhead groups, sometimes numbering up to several hundred people, gathered in parish halls in the countryside to attend concerts by groups glorifying Nazism and its excesses. The remnants of this subculture now persist behind the scenes.

“Concerts and other events are subject to special discretion and are organised on a small scale,” according to the report. “These movements do not hide their admiration for Nazism, promote a culture of violence and occasionally call for hatred and violence on different platforms.”

European refugee crisis was a turning point

The Belgian Secret Service says that since the European refugee crisis of 2015-2016, anti-Muslim and anti-refugee activities have become key issues in extreme right-wing circles. However, the distinction between these two forms of activism has blurred considerably since the flow of refugees reached its highest level.

However, the report points out that this has not always been the case in the past: 10 years ago, extreme right-wing groups played more on nationalist feelings than on xenophobic feelings from their base.