Mali attack toll rises to 23: army
Sunday's assault by a group with suspected terror links on an army camp killed 23 soldiers, military sources said on Monday, raising an initial death toll of 21.
Malian troops stand guard prior to the visit of the French Prime Minister at the Operation Barkane military French base in Gao, Mali, on February 24, 2019. / AFP
By Halima Mansoor
March 18, 2019

An attack by suspected terror groups Sunday on an army camp in central Mali killed 23 soldiers, military sources said on Monday, raising an initial death toll of 21.

A local politician and military sources had given the initial death toll after a dawn attack officially blamed on "terrorist groups under the command of Ba Ag Moussa, a deserter army colonel," according to the Malian armed forces.

Moussa is considered close to Tuareg militant Iyad Ag Ghaly, leader of the Sahel region's main militant alliance linked to Al Qaeda.

The updated toll came as the defence minister and top army brass visited the region.

The Dioura camp is midway between regional capital Mopti and the Mauritanian border in an area that has repeatedly been hit by attacks by a group linked to extremist preacher Amadou Koufa. Paris and Bamako had last year reported Koufa dead following a French military operation in central Mali, but he recently resurfaced in a video with French officials admitting last week it was "likely" he was still alive.

Tuareg-linked Moussa – also known as Bamoussa – had deserted initially in 2006 during a rebellion chiefly by soldiers hailing from the northeastern city of Kidal.

Rebellions and terrorism

He returned to the military only to desert again in 2012 during a Tuareg-led rebellion, which included fighters who had returned from Libya after the fall of Muammar Gaddafi.

Once a beacon of democracy and stability in Africa, Mali in recent years has been dogged by a coup, civil war and terrorism.

Groups linked to Al Qaeda took control of the desert's north in early 2012, but were largely driven out in a French-led military operation launched in January 2013.

In June 2015, Mali's government signed a peace agreement with some armed groups, but many militants remain active, and large tracts of the country remain lawless.

Despite the presence of UN peacekeepers, a strong French military contingent and the creation of a five-nation military force in the region, terror-related violence has not abated.

SOURCE:AFP
