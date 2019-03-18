The Israeli Security Forces violated international human rights and humanitarian law in Palestine's occupied Gaza strip, the UN commission said on Monday.

"Some of those violations may constitute war crimes or crimes against humanity, and must be immediately investigated by Israel," Betty Kaari Murungi, Commissioner of Kenya said in a report published by the UN Independent Commission of Inquiry on the Protests in the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

Murungi stressed that Israeli soldiers killed and injured civilians during the Great March of Return protests, who were neither "participating directly in hostilities nor posing an imminent threat to the Israeli Security Forces, or to the civilian population in Israel."

The commission urged Israel to revise its rules of engagement before a large protest expected on the anniversary of the protests.

"We present this comprehensive report with an urgent plea to Israel to immediately ensure that the rules of engagement of their security forces are revised to comply with international legal standards," the Chair of the Commission of Argentina, Santiago Canton, told the Human Rights Council.

He added that the "excessive use of force" that took place on March 30, May 14 and October 12, 2018 "must not be repeated".

Recalling a senior Israeli official’s statement that "each and every bullet" fired by security forces during the protests had received authorization from an experienced commander he said the commission found that lethal force had been authorized, "in the majority of cases", unlawfully.