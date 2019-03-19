Federal prosecutors and the US Department of Transportation are scrutinising the development of Boeing Co's 737 MAX jetliners in the wake of two deadly crashes in five months, two people briefed on the matter confirmed late on Monday.

The justice department was looking at the Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) oversight of Boeing, one of the people said.

A federal grand jury in Washington, DC last week issued at least one subpoena to an entity involved in the plane's development, the source confirmed.

Separately, the US Department of Transportation's inspector general was also scrutinising the FAA's oversight of Boeing and the development of the 737 MAX, according to a person with knowledge of the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity.