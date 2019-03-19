President Nursultan Nazarbayev, the only leader that independent Kazakhstan has ever known, abruptly announced his resignation on Tuesday after three decades in power, raising uncertainty over the future course of the Central Asian country.

In a televised address to the oil-rich nation, the 78-year-old Nazarbayev said he has made the "difficult" decision to terminate his authority as president, effective Wednesday.

No specific reason given for resignation

Nazarbayev did not give a specific reason for resigning, but noted that he would have marked 30 years on the job later this year. He said he sees his mission as ensuring the transition of power to a new generation.

"It was an honor for me to serve the people," he said. "I have worked hard to fulfill the nation's will."

Nazarbayev will retain considerable political power. He said he will remain chairman of the nation's Security Council and the head of the governing Nur Otan party.

"I will serve you until the end of my days," he said.

He said that upper house speaker Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will serve as the interim head of state in line with the constitution until a new election can be held. Tokayev is a former prime minister and foreign minister who also served as director-general of the UN office in Geneva between 2011 and 2013.

Kazakhstan, despite having a population of only 18 million, is the ninth-largest country in the world with an area of about 2.7 million square kilometres (1 million square miles). It borders Russia to the north and China to the east and has extensive oil reserves that make it strategically and economically important.

TRT World's Ben Said reports.

Nazarbayev oversaw transition from Soviet to post-Soviet era

Nazarbayev took the helm in Kazakhstan as its Communist Party chief of the republic in 1989 when it was part of the Soviet Union, and he was first elected its president weeks before the 1991 Soviet collapse gave the country its independence.

Nazarbayev has been widely praised for maintaining stability and ethnic peace in Kazakhstan but he also has faced criticism for marginalising the political opposition and creating what is effectively a one-party state.

TRT World spoke to Luca Anceschi, Senior Lecturer in Central Asian Studies at Glasgow University, for more on the "multifaceted" legacy that the long-serving leader leaves his people.