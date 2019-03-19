In the far corner of a business hotel in Istanbul’s commercial Gayrettepe district, epiphanies abound. Tight-clad explorers take to their mats in pairs, moving in sync with their partners, at times leaning on them, at others supporting them, but mostly using the closure provided by their bodies to reconcile fluidity with balance.

While some sit back-to-back as they twist their torsos (some interlock wrists to help their partner go the extra mile, so to speak), others join feet to mutualise force. For most attending the international workshop on optimum movement and musculature, the exercise to induce dual precision seemed pleasant enough, at times funny, at others faintly awkward, though not nearly as off-catching as the events of the subsequent mornings.

Walking around sporadically and bumping into each other seemed easy enough, but the experience became visibly unsettling at the sight of bear crawls and crab walks (semi-crawling on all fours, either face down or facing upwards, at times backwards). The exercise demanded a level of proximity that caught some off-guard. At this point, a fair few have taken to the sidelines, camouflaging their unease by making calls or 'capturing' the moment on their smartphones.

Indeed, it is in such moments of unorthodox, out-of-the-ordinary behaviour that ingrained narrative kicks in.

And yet, while many at that point may not have fathomed what embracing vulnerability and abandoning the ego had to do with creating space in the joints and tissue, the synergy had become irresistible. It was a decisive moment of learn or lose.

By the time most had broken out into a sweat, we were all in a circle, back on the terrain of familiarity, hopping up and down, trying to keep up with the ad hoc constant change in tempo being beckoned by Akin Saatci, a former rowing champion on the mend and owner of Polestar Pilates Turkiye.

In essence, we were being immersed in everything that was counterintuitive, uncomfortable, new, at times seemingly random, all for the sake of inducing neurological versatility ahead of the serious stuff. Taking the plunge, so to speak (the French for immersion, by the way, is plonger).

In an age in which almost everything, from air to food and from silence to the mercies of incremental wisdom, has been tampered with to the point of no return, here, the art of fruitful ploughing was being cultivated.

Spring-cleaning the mind, as it were, is tantamount to lighting up the rest of the body’s electrical signalling, which flows on the thin sheath (or fascia) that covers all muscle and contains the human structure, quite literally.

Organic, sporadic, non-patterned forms of movement awaken the body's entire fascial network, keeping the elastic structure that binds us together hydrated and agile (the Arabic for agility, لياقة, has etymological variants ‘befitting’ to human form).

Given the ease with which the essential became clear, it was all the more wonder, then, that the current world order of monitors and MRI machines still obscured the obvious. Turns out the dull aches at the back of the arms or the lower back (or anywhere really) may well just be ropy tissue that has shrivelled up in defence through overuse and oblivion, like a snag in a blouse that pulls the entire garment out of alignment.

There was nothing mystical about what we were being taught. There was no conjecture. It simply was what it was.

The importance of maintaining end range

Pumped up and pushed outside the box, notebooks and pens at hand as we sat on our mats, we looked up at a screen filled with grim statistics.

That we are at the helm of a global wellness crisis, yet another ‘crise de conscience’, as it were, must not have been news to most.

The most pressing issue of them all, perhaps, is the fact that chronic pain, which takes its toll on those who have inadvertently attracted it, every minute of every day, has doubled in the past 15 years, according to Dr Brent Anderson, an orthopaedic specialist, physiotherapist and head of the Polestar Pilates school.

The sad silver lining: 80 percent of cases become chronic if symptoms are not mitigated within four weeks, while 80 percent heal if addressed in that time.

Unlike most therapists, Anderson, who broke his neck pole-vaulting seven years ago and recently underwent knee surgery, constantly connects the dots with context.

Human rights to movement, he says, encompass standing, walking, squatting, jumping, running, planking, pushing and climbing.

“Here is the thing about human effort,” he says. “You need to do as much as necessary, as little as possible.”

Thankfully for most who are daunted by the odds of being healthy in a fundamentally unhealthy era, less turned out to be more.

As Stephen Covey, author of The Seven Habits of Highly Effective People, wrote, production requires less effort when production capability is maintained. Otherwise said, keeping our machines well-oiled ensure they will operate at optimum range.

In that light, the Pilates machines before us, which would daunt anyone at first glance (not least thanks to their lack of familiarity and accessibility, which Anderson says must be mitigated globally) are nothing more than a maintenance workshop for rusty cars.

The resistance provided through the springs facilitates muscular rehabilitation and optimum movement by activating the small, inner muscles that envelop the spinal column.

It comes as no surprise that in the sedentary era of both mind and body, all nuance has been lost, and the intricate muscle fibres inside of us are no exception. Instead, we now move in emergency mode, using the big, outer muscles that were designed by nature as a last resort to do the simplest things.

Gradual resistance, otherwise known as graded load, helps in the fight against compression of the joints and discs through ensuring optimum spinal and functional mobility in all directions.

In the first world, ballet dancers, gymnasts, golfers and other athletes are routinely fixed on the equipment.

Once our own machines have been reset, any form of movement, from getting up to bending over and from running, climbing or virtually any movement that requires the remotest battle with gravity, becomes a walk in the park.

In the words of Joseph Pilates, the man who invented the repertoire for organic, loaded ranges of movement for soldiers injured in World War I: “If your spine is inflexibly stiff at 30, you are old. If it is completely flexible at 60, you are young.”

Fluidity, Anderson tells the crowd, is underpinned by breathing into the lungs, ribcage and belly interchangeably, sleeping sufficiently and maintaining hygiene of the gut, blood and mind, among other decisive forces for wellness.