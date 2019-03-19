At least 10 people have died of hunger in Kenya and about one million are living in desperate conditions as the ongoing severe drought continues to destroy the country's food resources and economy, according to local media accounts.

More than 10 counties, or districts, are affected by the prolonged drought, making it difficult for people to find food and water for themselves as well as pasture for their livestock.

The dry spell has been triggered by lack of rain for the last 12 months since the water tables in affected regions have gone down drastically.

The Kenyan government says the situation is likely to get worse if climate change delays the rainy season.

Pastoralists in counties like Turkana Isiolo, Garissa, Wajir, Mandera, Marsabit, Tana River, Samburu, Kitui and Baringo are the most affected.

The Turkana region of northern Kenya is the worst hit with food stocks running dry for several months and millions of people facing life-threatening starvation.

Some people in Turkana are said to be eating wild fruits to survive. Others have fled to neighbouring countries like South Sudan and Ethiopia in search of food, water and pasture.

Women, the elderly and children are the hardest hit by the drought because of their limited movement.

Kenyan government says it has taken measures to help mitigate the situation by distributing relief food and water to the affected areas.

Last week, Kenya’s Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa led relief aid distribution in Turkana County where more than 200,000 residents are facing a health crisis.

“What we are doing is to make sure that no Kenyan dies because of lack of food or scarcity of water. That is our first action, which is to save lives,” Wamalwa said.

Kenya's Red Cross told TRT World: “Most of the areas affected by the current drought were also affected by the previous droughts that recurred in the arid and semi-arid lands ASAL areas over the last few years. The 2016/17/18 drought affected up to 3.5 million people in the 23 ASAL counties and resulted in severe disruption of livelihoods by affected communities. The drought contributed to underlying vulnerability of communities especially in the ASAL counties which negatively impacted the capacity of populations to cope with recurring disasters.’’

Local conflicts

The Red Cross further states that conflicts among communities over grazing land and water are a "key driver of food insecurity".