Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday she deeply regretted her decision to seek a Brexit extension from the European Union and she urged lawmakers, who have twice previously rejected her plan, to back her now.

"This delay is a matter of great personal regret for me," May said in a statement delivered in her Downing Street residence.

"I passionately hope that (lawmakers) will find a way to back the deal I have negotiated with the EU, a deal that delivers on the referendum and is the very best deal negotiable, and I will continue to work night and day to secure the support" for the deal.

"But I am not prepared to delay Brexit any further than the 30th of June," she said.

British Prime Minister Theresa May formally asked the EU on Wednesday to postpone Britain's departure from the bloc — due in nine days — until June 30. But a frustrated EU said delay is possible if the UK lawmakers approve the deal first.

In a letter to European Council President Donald Tusk, May said the Brexit process "clearly will not be completed before 29 March, 2019" — the date fixed in law two years ago for Britain's departure.

She asked for a delay until June 30, and said she wanted to set out her reasons to EU leaders at a summit in Brussels on Thursday.

'Short Brexit delay possible'

European Council president Donald Tusk said that EU leaders could approve a short delay to Brexit if British lawmakers finally approve the withdrawal deal they have twice rejected.

"In the light of the consultations I have conducted over the past days, I believe a short extension will be possible but it will be conditional on a positive vote on the withdrawal agreement in the House of Commons," he told reporters.

"Even if the hope for a final success may seem frail, even illusory, and although Brexit fatigue is increasingly visible and justified, we cannot give up seeking until the very last moment a positive solution, of course without opening up the withdrawal agreement."

Longer extension

Opposition politicians, and pro-EU members of May's Conservative government, had urged a longer extension, saying a delay of just a few months could leave Britain once again facing a cliff-edge "no-deal" Brexit this summer.

Withdrawing without a deal could mean a huge disruption for businesses and people in the UK and the 27 remaining EU countries.

But a long extension would infuriate the pro-Brexit wing of May's divided party, and would require Britain to participate in May 23-26 elections for the European Parliament.

May said that would be unacceptable.

"As prime minister I am not prepared to delay Brexit any further than June 30," she said in the House of Commons.

May said a longer delay would result in Parliament spending "endless hours contemplating its navel on Brexit."