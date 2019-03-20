Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says the Australian-born terrorist who killed at least 50 people at two New Zealand mosques is the same as Daesh terrorists.

In an opinion piece published in The Washington Post on Wednesday, Erdogan also called on Western leaders to learn from "the courage, leadership and sincerity" of New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and "embrace Muslims living in their respective countries."

The opinion piece's headline read: "The New Zealand killer and the Islamic State are cut from the same cloth."