While many could hardly shake the dismay from the deadly terror attacks at two mosques that killed 50 people in New Zealand, discussions over the motives of Australian terrorist Brenton Tarrant are now open to debate.

A slew of experts have immersed themselves in analysing the motives and sentiments behind the hideous attack, honing in on the details of the manifesto the assailant posted to his social media right before the attacks took place.

According to the 74-page manifesto, in which the assailant bills himself patently as a racist, the gunman explains his reasons for the attack, ranging from his aspiration to reduce the number of immigrants (he brands them as invaders) to preventing racial replacement (he warns against the declining birth rates of Europeans).

While detailing why he carried out the attack, Tarrant does not eschew calling on white people to follow suit. Among the 15 itemised reasons he provided for perpetrating the attacks was the intent to “drive a wedge between the nations of NATO that are European and the Turks that also make a part of the NATO”.

The assailant also states that Turkey needs to be an adversary of the West, just as it was at other points in history.

Columnist Mahmut Ovur says this mosque attack is “not an ordinary terror incident”. He brands the attacks as an extension of rising Islamophobia, racism and anti-Turkism associated with Islam.

“Even the centrist politicians are under the influence of racism and fascism. And they feed on the historical memory,” Ovur points out, highlighting that this mentality has not forgotten the “Hagia Sophia that dates back to 500 years ago”.

“Now it [the past animosity] has morphed into a new form and the name of the enemy is Islam.”

Why Turkey?

The Australian terrorist enunciates his views, his motives, his aspirations, his political stance and ideology in his manifesto, blatantly defining himself as a white supremacist, a racist, an ethno-nationalist, an Eco-fascist and a partisan. However, on top of all these, there is a strong indication that the assailant is anti-Turk—although he does not state this explicitly—given that an entire part of his manifesto is dedicated to Turks.

He threatens Turkey in his manifesto, saying: “We are coming for Constantinople [using the historical name for Istanbul] and we will destroy every mosque and minaret in the city. Hagia Sophia will be free of minarets and Constantinople will be rightfully Christian owned once more.”

Tarrant mentions the Hagia Sophia more than once in his manifesto echoing: “Until the Hagia Sophia is free of the minarets, the men of Europe are men in name only.”

The Hagia Sophia was originally built as a Christian Church in the 6th Century in Istanbul and was converted to a mosque in 1453 when the Ottomans took the city from the Byzantines. The building is now a museum.

Adil Saribay, head of the psychology department at Bogazici University, sees no surprise in the terrorist’s hatred towards Turkey, as he says that Turks had a strong presence in the historical scene and were perceived as the ‘other’, an enemy and a threat for hundreds of years.

Saribay says that Turks also continue to be significant actors in international affairs, integrated into Western society, something which he says can be even more unsettling for an extremist “who prefers to see the world as black and white and who typically can be vexed at any ambiguity.”