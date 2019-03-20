Turkish President Erdogan's words were "taken out of context" while responding to the manifesto of an Australian terrorist who killed at least 50 worshippers in twin mosque attacks in New Zealand, a senior official of the Turkish presidency said on Wednesday.

"He [Recep Tayyip Erdogan] was responding to the so-called 'manifesto' of the terrorist who killed 50 innocent Muslims in Christchurch, New Zealand," Fahrettin Altun, Communications Director of the Turkish Presidency, clarified in a tweet.

Australian Brenton Tarrant, 28, a white supremacist and right-wing terrorist, was charged with murder on Saturday after he opened fire at the two mosques in New Zealand's Christchurch city during Friday prayers last week.

Before the attacks he released a manifesto that targeted President Erdogan and also contained references to Turkey and Hagia Sophia museum.

Remarks made 'in a historical context'

Erdogan, in his speech to mark 104 years since the Canakkale victory, had said "those attacking us are still testing the patience and resolve of Turkey despite a century gone by," angering New Zealand and Australia.

In that speech, the text of which was released by the senior Turkish presidency official, Erdogan said, "Your ancestors came and saw us here. Then some left on their feet, some in coffins. If you come here with the same intentions [to invade our land], we will be waiting and have no doubt we will see you off like your ancestors."

Altun said, "The terrorist's manifesto not only targeted Erdogan himself but also the Turkish people and the Turkish state."

However, Altun said, Erdogan's words were "unfortunately taken out of context."

"As he [Erdogan] was giving the speech at the Canakkale (Gallipoli) commemoration, he framed his remarks in a historical context of attacks against Turkey, past and present."