Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday urged the US to recognise what he called Israel’s sovereignty over the occupied Syrian Golan Heights.

"The time has come for the United States to recognise Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights," Netanyahu told US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who was visiting Jerusalem on Wednesday, according to Jerusalem Post.

Netanyahu said Israel wants to establish a military base along the Golan Heights’ borders to stop militants.

"Last week we uncovered efforts by Hezbollah, Iran’s proxy, to build up a terror network on the Golan Heights – and you can all imagine what would happen if we were not in the Golan," the Jerusalem Post quoted Netanyahu as saying.

"I think it is time for the international community to recognise Israel’s stay on the Golan – the fact that the Golan will always remain part of the State of Israel," he said.