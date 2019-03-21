Four mosques in the central English city of Birmingham have been attacked overnight, with a man wielding a sledgehammer seen smashing windows at two places of worship, police said on Thursday.

Counterterrorism officers are investigating attacks on the mosques in four different areas in the north of the city, West Midlands Police said in a statement.

The force added the incidents "are being treated as linked."

"At the moment we don't know the motive for last night's attacks," said Chief Constable Dave Thompson in a statement.

"What I can say is that the force and the counterterrorism unit are working side-by-side to find whoever is responsible."

Forensic experts identifying evidence

Officers were first alerted in the early hours of Thursday to reports of a man smashing windows with a sledgehammer at one of the places of worship, police said.

Following reports of a similar attack at another mosque in a nearby neighbourhood, officers launched targeted patrols and discovered "further damage" at two other sites.