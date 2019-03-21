At least 12 people died overnight after arriving at a camp in northeastern Syria from Daesh's final enclave at Baghouz, the International Rescue Committee (IRC) said on Thursday.

"Last night, another 2,000 women and children arrived at Al Hol camp in northeast Syria from Baghouz. Up to 60 arrivals needed immediate hospitalisation and there were another 12 deaths recorded," IRC said in a statement.

"These women and children are in the worst condition we have seen since the crisis first began. Many have been caught up in the fighting and dozens have been burnt or badly wounded by shrapnel," Wendy Taeuber, IRC's Iraq and northeast Syria country director, said in the statement.

"There have now been at least 138 deaths on the way to Al Hol or soon after arriving at the camp since early December. The deaths have overwhelmingly been of babies and infants," IRC said.

Since April 2017, the US-backed YPG/PKK terror group fighting Daesh terrorists in Baghouz has placed civilians fleeing the fighting in crammed Al Hol camp.

Russian air strikes in Idlib

Meanwhile, Russian warplanes launched an overnight air strike in Idlib province, killing at least five people, according to pro-opposition observatory.

Air strikes that continued until Thursday morning claimed the lives of four children and their father in Al Faqie village, with the mother being rescued from debris, according to sources with the White Helmets civil defence agency.