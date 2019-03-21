It is winter in Kashmir, and the desolate sky perfectly reflects the grey mood Kashmiris are attuned to. On 18th March, Rizwan Asad, a Chemistry teacher, turned 29 and his Facebook profile was filled with prayers. His friends and family wished him a happy and long life, but Kashmir has been home to unanswered prayers for over seventy years.

Rizwan was picked up by the Jammu and Kashmir police from his home day before yesterday, around midnight as part of a crackdown on Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Kashmir.

He was taken into custody, with no due process, like most arrests in Kashmir. Rizwan's family says that around 24 hours after his detention, the police called them asking them not to talk about Rizwan’s predicament to anyone.

On Tuesday morning, Rizwan’s family went to the police station to inquire about him. They were told that Rizwan had been shifted to Cargo – an infamous torture house started in 1994 by the Special Operations Group of the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Then, on Tuesday afternoon, the wait for Rizwan was over. He made it out of Cargo - dead. The police said Rizwan was being questioned in connection with a security investigation and died in custody. Tears and slogans of liberation greeted the return of his body in his hometown.

People hailed him as a hero, but some people just stood there and shook their heads in disbelief. The fragility of life in a place like Kashmir is overwhelming.

Those who come out of Cargo alive live the rest of their lives dying each day. During detention, people are subjected to electric shocks to genitals and wires rigged to their eyelids. They are urinated upon when they ask for water, and some have had their flesh peeled off and fed to them.

Under extreme torture, detainees are often made to sign blank papers, which were later used as confessions in Indian courts.

During the 2010 unrest, five young boys alleged that police had sodomised them in Cargo. But there is no justice system in place for us, and perpetrators are often promoted

For example, In July 2011, Nazim Rashid Shalla was arrested on charges of weapons possession and was killed while in police custody. The police and the government later awarded two of the officers involved Gallantry medals. There are many such examples.

Now, back to Rizwan. Police have called for a probe into his death, but historically these inquiries have done nothing but bought more time for criminals. Hardly ever has justice been served to the victims.