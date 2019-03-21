On March 17, 29-year-old school teacher Rizwan Assad Pandit was detained by police in India-administered Kashmir. Two days later his body was handed over to his family.

The family said police killed Pandit in custody and the marks on his body suggested he was subjected to brutal torture.

"His entire backbone was broken. What else is there to say?" his grieving father told reporters on Thursday.

"Here's the one picture we have of his body," said another family member. "Look at the burn marks on his thighs, look at these deep cuts. They have cut his thighs with wood cutter [chainsaw]."

The police says Pandit was arrested in pursuit of cracking a 'terror activity.' Some Indian newspapers quoted unnamed police sources as saying Pandit possibly had a hand in the February 14 suicide bombing in south Kashmir, which claimed the lives of 40 Indian paramilitary soldiers.

With general elections in India slated for April and May this year, the bombing changed India's political climate. Many observers say Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was at the receiving end of immense criticism over a slow jobs market and poor economic growth, saw an electoral opportunity in the bloody event. The ruling Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was quick to blame Pakistan for planning the deadly attack, and even dispatched fighter jets into Pakistani territories, where they claimed to have struck a 'terror hideout'. In response, Pakistan shot down an Indian fighter jet and captured its pilot. The entire episode brought the two nuclear-armed rivals to the brink of war.

The threat faded within a week, thanks to international pressure and Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan's 'friendly gesture' of releasing the captured pilot, but the BJP claimed both military and diplomatic victory over Pakistan.

Modi's shrill rhetoric against Pakistan has gone several decibels higher. At recent election rallies, he has often criticised the opposition Congress party for being 'soft' on Pakistan when they were in power and praised his own government for attacking the Pakistani territories in response to the suicide bombing, saying that such type of response shows that a ‘new India’ is gaining its foothold.

At one recent rally he even said that India “will go and hit people inside their homes" if they try to engage with its forces.

Amidst this intense climate of election fervour and military machismo, the ruling BJP has trained its guns on the disputed Kashmir region.

As part of its military policy to curb the armed rebellion and other non-violent anti-India campaigns, the Indian government recently picked a religious organisation named Jamaat-e-Islami as one of its prime targets.

Although New Delhi sent additional military deployments into the disputed region, where an estimated 700,000 soldiers are already stationed, it also banned Jamaat-e-Islami, the south Asian equivalent of Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood, arresting close to 400 of its workers and sealing its offices and other properties, according to the party's spokesperson Mohammad Abdullah.