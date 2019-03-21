This explainer was prepared using research conducted by the TRT World Research Centre.

With municipal elections in Turkey scheduled for March 31, 67 of 81 Turkish cities will participate in the polls with at least one alliance and the rest will go solo.

For almost 58 million registered voters, there are two alliances, the People's Alliance and the Nation's Alliance, to vote for.

The governing AK Party and the MHP are in the People's Alliance, while the CHP and IYI Party are part of Nation's Alliance.

Overall, 12 political parties will participate in the elections and will be part of either of the two alliances.

In metropolitan municipalities, Turkish citizens will vote for metropolitan mayors, district municipality mayors, city councils, and mukhtars (headmen).

The AK Party and MHP are collaborating in 51 out of 81 provinces through the nomination of single candidates.

The main opposition CHP and IYI Party - under the Nation’s Alliance - are cooperating in a total of 50 provinces.

In the largest three cities - Istanbul, Ankara and Izmir - the MHP is supporting the AK Party’s candidates while in Adana, Mersin and Manisa, the AK Party is supporting MHP’s candidates.

The IYI is supporting CHP’s candidates in Istanbul, Ankara and Izmir. Additionally, the HDP has not nominated candidates in 11 metropolitan cities, including Istanbul, Ankara and Izmir, yet its candidates are running in several districts of Istanbul.

The AK Party and MHP are not running with a single candidate for some city municipalities in some central and north Anatolian cities, while CHP and IYI Party are attending separately in the eastern part of Turkey.

The AK Party and MHP have been working together since late 2015. They got a boost when the right-wing opposition party BBP joined the People's Alliance on May 3. The BBP won around 0.5 percent of votes in the 2015 parliamentary elections.

For the upcoming municipal elections, the BBP is not fielding candidates for 30 major municipalities.

In the Nation’s Alliance, the CHP, IYI Party, Saadet Party and Democrat Party are working together.

The CHP has been the main opposition party in parliament since the early 2000s.

