Indonesia's national carrier Garuda is cancelling a multi-billion-dollar order for 49 Boeing 737 Max 8 planes after two fatal crashes involving the plane, the company said Friday, in what is thought to be the first formal cancellation for the model.

"We have sent a letter to Boeing requesting that the order be cancelled," said Garuda spokesman Ikhsan Rosan.

"The reason is that Garuda passengers in Indonesia have lost trust and no longer have the confidence" in the plane, he said, adding that the airline was awaiting a response from Boeing.

Crashes

A Nairobi-bound Boeing 737 MAX 8 operated by Ethiopian Airlines crashed on March 10 minutes after takeoff from Addis Adaba, killing all 157 on board.

The same model flown by Lion Air crashed off the coast of Indonesia in October last year, killing all 189 on board.