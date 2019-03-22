Two American service members were killed during an operation in Afghanistan on Friday, the US and NATO forces said without providing any other details on the combat deaths.

The fatalities underscore the difficulties in bringing peace to Afghanistan even as Washington has stepped up efforts to find a way to end the 17-year war, America's longest.

The US and NATO Resolute Support mission said the names of the service members killed in action were being withheld until after notification of the next of kin, in accordance with US Department of Defense policy.

The statement also did not specify the location of the combat or say who the soldiers were fighting.

"The incident is under investigation and we have no additional information to provide," said Sgt. 1st Class Debra Richardson, a Resolute Support spokeswoman.

There are about 14,000 US forces in Afghanistan, supporting embattled Afghan forces as they struggle on two fronts, facing a resurgent Taliban who now hold sway over almost half the country and also Daesh, which has sought to expand its footprint in Afghanistan even as its self-proclaimed "caliphate" has crumbled in Syria and Iraq.

In 2001, after the September 11 attacks on New York and Washington, the US invaded Afghanistan and ousted the ruling Taliban regime in a matter of weeks.