US President Donald Trump's statement that Washington should "fully recognise Israel's Sovereignty" over the Israel-occupied Golan Heights has drawn international condemnation.

Trump's announcement on Thursday was a major shift in American policy.

The reason for the move was not given, but it could give Israel's damaged prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu a boost a month before elections.

Netanyahu is facing corruption charges and the UN has said Israel's abuse of Palestinians in Gaza could be crimes against humanity.

Netanyahu is due in Washington this weekend for the annual meeting of AIPAC, the American Israel Public Affairs Committee which lobbies the White House and Congress for pro-Israel policies.

TRT World's Philip Owira reports.

The Trump administration has been considering recognising Israel's sovereignty over Syrian terrorities it occupied after the 1967 war. Netanyahu pressed the matter with visiting US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo this week.

World leaders and international organisations have criticised Trump's move.

European Union

The European Union underlined it does not recognise Israel's sovereignty over the Golan Heights as European allies viewed the status of the territory as occupied.

"The position of the EU has not changed," an EU spokeswoman told Reuters.

"The European Union, in line with international law, does not recognise Israel's sovereignty over the territories occupied by Israel since June 1967, including the Golan Heights and does not consider them to be part of Israel's territory."

France

France does not recognise the Israeli annexation of the Golan Heights and its recognition – as called for by Trump – is contrary to international law, its foreign ministry said.

"The recognition of Israeli sovereignty over the Golan, occupied territory, would be contrary to international law, in particular the obligation for states not to recognise an illegal situation," the ministry said in a daily briefing.

It also said that UN Security Council resolutions had recognised the annexation as null and void.

Germany

The Golan Heights is Syrian territory occupied by Israel, a German government spokeswoman said when asked about Trump's call to recognise Israeli sovereignty over the strategic territory.

"If national borders should be changed it must be done through peaceful means between all those involved," spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer said of the occupied Golan Heights.

Syria

The Syrian regime has condemned US President Donald Trump's declaration that his administration will recognise Israel's sovereignty over the occupied Golan Heights. Damascus said it was an "irresponsible" act.

A statement from the regime's Foreign Ministry on Friday said that Trump's comments confirm "the blind bias of the United States to the Zionist entity," referring to Israel.

It added that Trump's statement would not change "the fact that the Golan was and will remain Arab and Syrian."

