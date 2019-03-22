Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday called for a global fight against rising anti-Muslim bigotry along the same lines as "anti-Semitism after the Holocaust" following the deadly attacks on two New Zealand mosques.

Speaking at a meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Istanbul to discuss last week's twin terrorist attacks on two New Zealand mosques that killed at least 50 Muslim worshippers during Friday prayers, President Erdogan said that Muslim nations must take action against developments threatening the future of humanity.

Friday marks exactly one week since the attacks on the Al Noor and Linwood mosques in Christchurch.

Australian-born Brenton Tarrant, 28, has been charged for the massacre and is being held at a maximum-security prison in Auckland.

Among the victims were four children under the age of 18. Other children are still being treated at local hospitals for injuries they sustained during the attack.

Erdogan also praised New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's reaction to the terror attacks, calling it a model for all leaders around the world.

"Humanity should fight Islamophobia with same determination it fought anti-Semitism after the Holocaust," Erdogan said.

Islamophobia not only subject of politics, civil society, or scholarship but concern for security forces, statesmen, and people in streets, the Turkish president further said.

Erdogan also thanked New Zealand authorities, people, premier for showing the truth, their firm stand against the terrorist attacks on the mosques.

Golan Heights

Erdogan said he will never allow occupation of Golan Heights to be legitimised, adding that US president’s "unfortunate" remarks on the Golan Heights brought the region to the brink of a new crisis and tension.

Trump said in a tweet it was time for the US to recognise Israel's control of the occupied area.