TÜRKİYE
TRT marks World Water Day with a documentary series
World Water Day is on March 22. TRT's documentary division has marked the day with a new series focusing on water finding efforts of a duo travelling the world.
Girls in Niger carrying water back to their village from the nearest water source. / TRTWorld
Melis AlemdarMelis Alemdar
March 22, 2019

Every year, World Water Day is marked on March 22. In 2019, the theme is ‘Leaving no one behind’.

The United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal 6 (SDG 6) aims to ensure the availability and sustainable management of water for all by 2030. “By definition, this means leaving no one behind,” says the UN.

Around the world, 2.1 billion people live without safe water at home. The UN has also determined that “more than 700 children under five years of age die every day from diarrhoea linked to unsafe water and poor sanitation” and “for the 68.5 million people who have been forced to flee their homes, accessing safe water services is highly problematic”.

Moreover, around four billion people – nearly two-thirds of the world’s population – experience severe water scarcity during at least one month of the year, according to the UN.

Turkish Radio and Television’s documentary channel, TRT Belgesel, has marked World Water Day with a brand new documentary focusing on the importance of water. Noting that the lives of women and children in particular are spent trying to access clean water sources, the documentary Su Savaslari (literally, Water Wars, translated as Water Walk) is launching to make a difference.

The documentary sets out to change lives in the world, in villages many have not heard of, to unite water with those who need it the most. It provides not only water, but in a way, a future, an education, a brand new life.

The hosts, Caglar Demirkapi and Hakan Girginer, spring to action for change. Demirkapi and Girginer allow us to witness amazing cultures and lives while they are on the path to seek water.

The first stop in Su Savaslari is Niger, where the team steps into a brand new world with young Fatouma, as they follow her walk to the water source. The hosts have a moment of enlightenment as they realise their privilege and that what they take for granted at home can be considered a gift from God anywhere else.

Turkish NGOs have until today solved the water problems for more than 25,000 villages in Africa alone. This has happened, and will continue to happen, with the support of the Republic of Turkey and charitable Turkish citizens.

SOURCE:TRT World
