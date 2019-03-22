A 12-year-old boy was among six people killed in three separate gun battles between rebels and Indian soldiers and police in India-administered Kashmir, police and army said on Friday.

The boy was killed after rebels were trapped in his home in the northern town of Hajin and engaged in a two-day gun battle ending Friday, police told AFP news agency. His father escaped.

Police later claimed the boy was "kept hostage" by the rebels. There has been no counterclaim by rebels so far.

"Circumstances which led to the death of boy were still shrouded in mystery as only police version was available," local newspaper Kashmir Observer reported.

Dozens wounded in pellet firing

Two more rebels were killed late Thursday in the frontier district of Baramulla, Kalia added, while one soldier and two policemen were injured, officials said.

Another rebel died in a clash with Indian soldiers in the south of the Kashmir valley, army spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia said.

At least a dozen villagers were wounded when Indian forces clashed with protesters near the site of the fighting, firing metal pellets and live bullets to push them back.

Three of the villagers were taken to the hospital in Srinagar and were in critical condition, a local police officer and hospital sources said.

Support for rebels