At least 60 people were killed on Friday in a head-on collision between two buses in Ghana, police said, in the latest deadly crash on the country's roads.

The smash happened at about 2:00 am (0200 GMT) in the Bono East region, some 430 kilometres by road north of the capital, Accra.

"The vehicles were travelling in separate directions when the collision occurred," police commander Joseph Antwi Gyawu told AFP news agency.

"At least 60 people have been confirmed dead and one of the buses caught fire, with the other seriously mangled," he added.

Passengers burned beyond recognition

The buses were each carrying about 50 passengers at the time of the crash.

One of the buses caught fire, leaving people burned beyond recognition.

Emergency services were at the scene, including firefighters who put out the blazing vehicles.

Kwame Arhin, a doctor at the Kintampo Government Hospital, said 28 people were being treated for head injuries and multiple fractures.

"Seven out of the 28 passengers who were rushed here are in critical condition," he added.

Was driver 'feeling sleepy'?

The cause of the crash was yet to be established but local media said a driver of one of the vehicles lost control after falling asleep.

"Some of the survivors are telling us that their driver was feeling sleepy at some point during that time of the night so he was asked to park, but he refused," Kintampo fire service commander Ankomah Twene told local station TV3.