Special Counsel Robert Mueller has handed in a keenly awaited report on his investigation into Russia's role in the 2016 presidential election and any potential wrongdoing by US President Donald Trump, the US Justice Department said on Friday.

Mueller submitted the report to Attorney General William Barr, the top US law enforcement official, the department said.

The report, still confidential, marks the end of Mueller's probe but sets the stage for big public fights to come.

Barr will have to decide how much to disclose.

It was not known if Mueller found criminal conduct by Trump or his campaign, beyond the charges already brought against several aides.

But AP quoted a Justice Department official saying that Mueller is not recommending any further indictments.

TRT World speaks to Journalist Courtney Kealy on what happens next.

Mueller, a former FBI director, had been examining since 2017 whether Trump's campaign conspired with Moscow to try to influence the election and whether the Republican president later unlawfully tried to obstruct his investigation.

Trump has denied collusion and obstruction. Russia has denied election interference.

In a letter to lawmakers, Barr said Mueller had concluded the probe, that he is reviewing the report and will be consulting the deputy attorney general and Mueller to determine what information from it can be released to Congress.

Barr, a Trump appointee confirmed by the Senate in February, told the lawmakers he may be able to provide information to Congress on the report's findings as soon as this weekend.