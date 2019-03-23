TÜRKİYE
Turkey beats Albania in EURO 2020 qualifiers
Burak Yilmaz and Hakan Calhanoglu scored the goals as Turkey won 2-0 against the host team in the European Qualifiers.
Turkey's Burak Yilmaz celebrates with team mates after scoring their first goal at Loro Borici Stadium, Shkoder, Albania . / Reuters
By Gizem Taşkın
March 23, 2019

The Turkish National Football team shutout Albania in its first match Friday in the European Qualifiers for UEFA EURO 2020. 

The 2-0 victory was in an away match at Loro Borici Stadium in Shkoder.

Turkey's Burak Yilmaz gave visitors an early lead as he scored the opening goal at the 21st minute. Hakan Calhanoglu scored an insurance goal at the start of the second half in the 55th minute.

Turkey is in Group H with France, Iceland, Albania, Moldova and Andorra.

Besiktas manager Senol Gunes led Turkey against Albania before officially becoming the team’s manager for a four-year term starting June 1.

Earlier this month, the Turkish National Football team and head coach Mircea Lucescu mutually terminated their contract.

During Lucescu's tenure, Turkey failed to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Gunes previously brought Turkey to third place in the 2002 FIFA World Cup during his only time at the head of the team.

On March 25, Turkey will play against Moldova at home in Eskisehir in the second group matches.

The European Qualifiers for UEFA EURO 2020 kicked off Thursday.

The winner and runner-up from 10 groups each will automatically qualify for the UEFA EURO 2020 final tournament.

The EURO 2020 qualifiers will determine 20 teams while four others will qualify from the UEFA Nations League playoffs in March 2020.

The schedule and results for match day 1 is as follows:

(All kick-off at 1945GMT unless otherwise stated)

Thursday

Group C: Netherlands v Belarus: 4-0, Northern Ireland v Estonia: 2-0

Group E: Croatia v Azerbaijan: 2-1, Slovakia v Hungary: 2-0

Group G: Austria v Poland: 0-1, North Macedonia v Latvia: 3-1, Israel v Slovenia: 1-1

Group I: Belgium v Russia: 3-1, Kazakhstan v Scotland: 3-0, Greek Cypriot v San Marino: 5-0

Friday

Group A: England v Czech Republic: 5-0, Bulgaria v Montenegro: 1-1

Group B: Portugal v Ukraine: 0-0, Luxembourg v Lithuania: 2-1

Group H: Moldova v France: 1-4, Andorra v Iceland: 0-2, Albania v Turkey: 0-2

Saturday

Group D: Georgia v Switzerland (15.00), Gibraltar v Republic of Ireland (18.00)

Group F: Spain v Norway, Sweden v Romania (18.00), Malta v Faroe Islands (18.00)

Group J: Italy v Finland, Bosnia and Herzegovina v Armenia, Liechtenstein v Greece

