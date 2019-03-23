Aid workers faced disarray, a clamour for help and mounting anger as they headed out across central Mozambique, struggling to assist tens of thousands of people battered by one of southern Africa's most powerful storms.

A week after Tropical Cyclone Idai lashed Mozambique with winds of nearly 200 kilometres (120 miles) per hour, rescue efforts stepped up a gear on Friday but the situation was often chaotic.

Humanitarian agencies are racing to rescue those still trapped, feed those who have been brought to safety and protect them from potential outbreaks of malaria and cholera .

"Already, some cholera cases have been reported in (the port city of) Beira along with an increasing number of malaria infections among people trapped by the flooding," said the International Federation of Red Cross in a statement.

The mayor of Diaz Simango told AFP that cases of diarrhoeal infections had already been reported.

"We are running out of time, it is at a critical point here," UN children's agency chief Henrietta Fore told AFP after she flew into the devastated port city of Beira from New York.

Hygiene and safe drinking water are absolute priorities, she warned.

"There's stagnant water, it's not draining, decomposing bodies, lack of good hygiene and sanitation," Fore said. "We are worried about cholera, about malaria, because of the stagnant water."

Aid group Doctors Without Borders said people were also at risk of respiratory infections such as pneumonia.

World Food Programme (WFP) spokesman Gerald Bourke said the aid effort was "slow to start, (but)... is now accelerating, thankfully."

WFP declared the flood crisis a level three emergency, putting it on a par with Yemen, Syria and South Sudan.

Relief agencies said the gravity of the cyclone and scale of the flooding it unleashed had been extremely shocking.

The confirmed death toll in Mozambique and neighbouring Zimbabwe topped 550 on Friday, with 293 killed in Mozambique, and 259 in Zimbabwe, according to the UN Migration agency IOM, which said more than 120 of the dead in Zimbabwe had been washed into Mozambique.

Around 1.7 million people have been affected and hundreds are still missing.

Districts west of Beira resemble an inland lake, and thousands of people are still trapped on roof tops and on tree branches.

The town of Buzi situated across the estuary southwest of Beira "has reportedly disappeared, with the water as high as the palm trees" and 40 prisoners and staff still trapped on a roof, said the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

"This disaster is a catastrophe," Prime Minister Carlos Antonio do Rosario told reporters in Beira. The government says there are still around 15,000 people needing to be saved.

Turkish agencies send aid to Mozambique

The Turkish Red Crescent (Kizilay) sent 15 tons of aid to Mozambique, the agency official said on Friday.

The aid consisting of food and cleaning materials, along with items from other relief agencies was sent in containers in a sea shipment to Beira, the area hardest hit by the Cyclone Idai, according to Recep Bora Atlihan, Kizilay's official in the capital Maputo.

"We are planning to send 15 tons of humanitarian aid, fast consuming food and cleaning supplies," in an initial shipment that is expected to reach the Beira port by Monday, Atlihan said.

Atlihan also said that Kizilay's aid activities have been quick in the region.

"We are trying to reach a helping hand from our country to the people in need as fast as possible and we hope to be successful," he said.