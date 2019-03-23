US-backed militant group Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) on Saturday claimed it has captured Daesh's last shred of territory in eastern Syria at Baghouz on Saturday, ending the terrorist group's territorial rule over a self-proclaimed caliphate after years of fighting.

At a victory ceremony near Baghouz, a brass band in red uniforms with gold brocade played the American national anthem in front of a stars and stripes flag and yellow militant banners. SDF militants sat watching.

However, a Reuters journalist at Baghouz said some shooting and mortar fire continued on Saturday morning and an SDF militant warned that the coming phase in the operation, with Daesh sleeper cells plotting mayhem, might be even harder.

TRT World speaks with Ammar Kahf, Executive Director, Omran Centre for Strategic Studies for more.

SDF's own reign of terror

The SDF is dominated by YPG which is the Syrian wing of the PKK, recognised as a terrorist group by the US, Turkey and the EU.

After capturing Raqqa in October 2017, the self-proclaimed capital of Daesh, the US-backed SDF gave hundreds of Daesh militants a safe passage out of the city.

During previous interviews, TRT World reported on the little-known working relationship between Daesh and the YPG, and how the two groups are prone to finding common ground to cope with changing conditions on the ground.

According to Syrian Network for Human Rights, SDF militants have committed various types of human rights violations, including arbitrary arrests, abductions, enforced-disappearances, and torture.

US support for the SDF has strained ties with NATO ally Turkey.

Since 2016, Ankara has carried out two military operations in northern Syria.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women and children.

'Critical milestone'

An American envoy to the US-led coalition fighting Daesh called the development a "critical milestone" and the UK Prime Minister Theresa May said the fall of the last bastion held by Daesh in Syria marked "a historic milestone" as she paid tribute to British forces and coalition partners.

Though the apparent defeat of Daesh in Baghouz ends the group's grip over the militant quasi-state straddling Syria and Iraq that it declared in 2014, it remains a threat.

Some of its militants still hold out in Syria's remote central desert and in Iraqi cities they have slipped into the shadows, staging sudden shootings or kidnappings and awaiting a chance to rise again.

New attacks