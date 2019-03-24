On Wednesday 20 March the British Prime Minister, Theresa May announced that she would be seeking an extension to the Brexit negotiations to avoid the looming cliff-edge deadline of Friday next week when the UK was expected to leave the European Union (EU).

May’s proposal to extend the negotiations until June 30, was rejected on Friday 22 March as EU leaders met in Brussels. Instead, they offered a two-week extension until April 12, instead of the original March 29 deadline.

In a late night press conference, Donald Tusk, the European Council President spoke of the difficulty in getting the agreement.

“What this means in practice is that, until that date, all options will remain open, and the cliff-edge date will be delayed. The UK government will still have a choice of a deal, no-deal, a long extension or revoking Article 50,” Tusk added.

With the UK parliament having rejected May’s deal twice, it will once again be put to a vote on Tuesday 26 March on the same terms as before.

Third-time lucky?

The UK parliament voted against May’s deal by 230 votes on January 15 and again by 149 votes on March 12.

On both occasions, members from May’s Conservative party voted against the deal in significant numbers.

On March 18, the Speaker of Parliament, John Bercow, was accused by Conservative MPs of “breaking the constitution" when he ruled that the government could not put forward the same Brexit agreement unchanged.

There is a longstanding convention in the UK parliament that it should not vote twice on the same question during the same session.

The agreement struck in Brussels by Theresa May, however, may mean that the speaker will allow another meaningful vote on May’s agreement.

When MP’s vote again on Tuesday and if they back the deal this time around, the government will introduce legislation to bring the agreement into effect and Brexit will happen on May 22.

No Deal

The default position of the UK government is that if MPs do not approve this deal or another revised deal than the UK will crash out of the EU on World Trade Organisation rules.

The majority of MPs in the UK parliament and the business community are staunchly against such an outcome.