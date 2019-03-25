Turkey on Monday voiced concern over speeches of some country leaders about moving their embassies in Israel to Jerusalem during the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) meeting in Washington on Sunday.

“We are concerned by the irresponsible statements made by the leaders of certain states at the annual conference of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), about moving their Embassies in Israel to Jerusalem,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy said in a written statement.

Aksoy stressed that the relocation by any country of its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem would “constitute a clear violation of international law”.

“The annexation of Jerusalem by Israel has been rejected by the international community and the United Nations (UN).