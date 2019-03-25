Some things that seem extremely important in the US do not register at all outside of the country. Things such as baseball or American football, which are inscrutable. American basketball, however, is a matter of intense interest among Turkish sports fans. LeBron “King James” James is far more famous than Special Counsel Robert Mueller here, and always will be.

Of course, in the United States, the long-awaited and just completed Mueller report has consumed spring’s first news cycle. Although the exact details remain unknown, there are no further indictments from Mueller in store.

President Donald Trump’s son will not face Mueller charges, nor will the rest of Trump’s corrupt and incompetent family members (although Mueller already indicted dozens of non-Trumps, including Trump’s lawyer and campaign manager, for various crimes).

In the US, the right-wing rejoiced at the news; the “rule of law” #Resistance centrists were disappointed and confused; and the left sighed an “I told you so,” as it long saw the furore over Russian election interference as an overhyped distraction.

Everybody’s wrong. The issue of foreign election interference is beyond the philosophical or legal scope of Mueller’s investigation.

Indeed, what Mueller was tasked to prosecute was a violation of the rules of a long-running cyberwar between Moscow and Washington. And since there are no rules, really, in cyber war as we fight it today, there aren’t even laws for Mueller to use to prosecute the crime. There’s not even a court to present the evidence.

In fact, the Mueller investigation contributed directly to what US intelligence officials said was the Russian aim all along: sewing division and distrust among Americans, undermining our trust in the electoral process and just generally stirring things up.

What they may have failed to calculate is that no “deep state” emergency brake would stop Trump from actually winning, which has so far yielded mixed results for Moscow’s ambitions. He won the most electoral votes, in the right states, so he got to be president.

Here’s the question Democrats don’t know how to answer: How is an election supposed to be completely sovereign in a world where everyone is connected by fibrous undersea tubes? How can any country, especially a country where most people speak English, decide which advice from across borders is legitimate and illegitimate?

Indeed, American voters make decisions that have mortal consequences for foreigners, who never get the chance to cast a ballot. Only a tiny sliver of the world’s population votes in an American election, but America has the power to destroy all life on Earth.

Weird, right?

Whether Trump was involved directly or not, beyond his brazen “Russia, if you’re listening” boast, or impulsively firing the FBI director he inherited from the previous administration, is mostly irrelevant. Trump is just another cog in the machine. Him going to jail for being a traitor or whatever would not make the US whole again, but instead send his most ardent, deranged supporters into an unquenchable frenzy.