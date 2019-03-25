The Daily Sabah newspaper has the story of newly formed voluntary patrol units that have begun working in New York to ensure the safety of the city's Muslim community.

The patrols began a week after a terrorist attack in the New Zealand city of Christchurch killed 50 worshippers at two mosques.

The organisation's website lays out the goals of the Muslim Community Patrol (MCP), which include protecting community members from “escalating quality-of-life nuisance crimes."

"MCP acts as a liaison between the local police as well as the local community - bridging gaps and providing community services, safety education, and patrol tips for all," the website says.