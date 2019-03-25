WORLD
2 MIN READ
At least 17 die in Iran flash floods
Dozens more were also injured after heavy rains outside the city of Shiraz triggered sudden flooding, according to Iran's state TV.
At least 17 die in Iran flash floods
In this photo provided by Mehr News Agency, vehicles are piled up on the street after a flash flood in the southern city of Shiraz, Iran, Monday, March 25, 2019. / AP
By Ioanna Sakoufaki
March 25, 2019

Flash floods in southern Iran have killed at least 17 people and injured 74, Iranian state TV reported on Monday.

Heavy rains outside the city of Shiraz triggered the sudden flooding, according to the head of Iran's emergency medical services, Pirhossein Koulivand.

State TV earlier said most of the people killed had been trying to take videos of the flooding on their phones.

The provinces of Fars, Kurdistan, Qom and Isfahan were on alert for imminent flooding, and the water authority in the capital, Tehran, said floods were a possibility there as well.

Enayatollah Rahimi, governor of Fars province, said the flooding is under control and aid work is in progress, but asked people "to stay in their homes," the semi-official ISNA news agency reported.

RECOMMENDED

The northern provinces of Golestan and Mazandaran have been struggling with flooding for over a week, and five people have been killed, according to the state-run Press TV channel.

Over 56,000 people have been affected in various cities and rural areas in the two provinces as a result of heavy rainfall that hit on March 19 and 20.

Iran's meteorology department had warned about the heavy rains in various areas across Iran.

Last year, at least 30 people were killed by flash floods in the Iranian province of Eastern Azerbaijan.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Iran MP says CENTCOM chief's presence in Oman talks 'violates' terror law
Jack Lang told to quit French cultural centre; Norway's Mette-Marit sorry over Epstein links
Greek officer arrested over spying for China, leaking classified NATO data
Mamdani signs landmark executive order limiting ICE access to New York
Yemen approves new government under PM Shaya al Zindani
UN expert warns of surging anti-Muslim hatred in Germany
US slaps Iran with new oil sanctions moments after talks conclude
Israel detains journalists, solidarity activists in occupied West Bank
EU targets Russian energy, financial services and trade in 20th sanctions package
Fury and outrage in US after Trump posts video of Obamas as apes
Key Benghazi suspect in US custody over 2012 deadly Libya attack
Iran signals 'positive' first round of talks with US in Oman
Türkiye's 2023 earthquakes inflicted $250B in damage: Erdogan
Türkiye’s Fidan meets EU enlargement commissioner, renews call for deeper cooperation
Oman hosts second round of indirect Iran-US talks amid rising tensions: officials