The 'Islamic State' (Daesh) no longer controls any Syrian territory following the recent “liberation” of Baghouz, a small village near the Iraqi border. Daesh losing its last pocket in Syria is significant considering that by 2015 the so-called Caliphate occupied roughly one-third of the country—including most of Deir Ezzor, sizeable parts of Aleppo, Raqqa, Homs, the province of Idlib, and an area south of Damascus.

Although Daesh’s loss of its last Syrian stronghold deserves celebration, it is premature to conclude that the extremist group has been obliterated in Syria.

Even though a diverse host of state and non-state actors fighting Daesh since 2014 effectively destroyed its state apparatus, the group’s loyalists retain their ability to shape the future of Syria.

Daesh members will still seek to continue terrorising Syrians and spilling blood across the country via sleeper cells that carry out suicide bombings, targeted assassinations, and other deadly acts aimed at advancing their apocalyptical vision. Given the estimates that tens of thousands of Daesh sympathisers remain in Syria, it is difficult to imagine the group not returning to their insurgent roots from the period that followed the US-led invasion and occupation of Iraq in 2003 when al-Qaeda in Iraq (Daesh’s predecessor) was born.

Despite Daesh falling from power in Baghouz, the group’s ideology will remain influential in Syria and the greater region. As long as the grievances that created the conditions necessary for the group’s meteoric ascendancy are still in play, along with the realities and conditions of day-to-day life for many Sunni Muslims in the country, there will be fertile ground for “Daesh 2.0” to rise.

Unquestionably, the remnants of Daesh remain determined to push ahead with their agenda. From the perspective of these extremists, the fall of the 'Caliphate' that achieved its power in 2014 is just a temporary setback. In fact, shortly before Daesh lost Baghouz, the group released an audio recording declaring that Daesh was not over and that its fight would continue. Those committed to thwarting the ascendancy of a “Daesh 2.0” must avoid underestimating the power of the group’s uncompromising ideology and its willingness to engage in acts of utter brutality merely to stay relevant.

Beyond ideology, Daesh continues to have vast financial resources and facilitators at its disposal despite no longer governing a de facto state in Syria or Iraq. Still in place is an “economic empire” that enables the group to continue functioning as a “financial powerhouse” with access to large amounts of money that can be used to keep fighters loyal to the group.