Following the massacre of Muslim worshippers at a mosque in Christchurch by an Islamophobic fascist, we must now begin to look at Islamophobia not simply as a global phenomenon, but as a phenomenon intimately tied to the current epoch – an epoch defined by movements against egalitarianism and liberalism. An epoch where genocide and the state-led mass murder and persecution of Muslims has become normalised.

In Brenton Tarrant, the fascist murderer responsible for the Chirstchurch massacre, we see can see Islamophobia, or anti-Muslim bigotry, for what it is – an ideology intimately attached to genocide and mass murder.

It begins with people saying they have concerns about ‘radical Islam’, but these are merely code words when applied to Muslim communities in general – code words that conceal or obfuscate the fact that the concern isn’t with the perceived ‘radicalism’ of Islam, but with the very presence of Muslims in the West.

For all the stuff that will be written about Tarrant’s perceived motivations, and many British newspapers have gone for a bizarre ‘ordinary white man went bad’ narrative, he has been nothing if not upfront about his direct aims. He calls not just Muslims, but all non-whites ‘invaders’ who threaten to ‘replace’ so-called indigenous populations. But, according to the ideology of Islamophobia, Muslims above all others are the vanguard of this conspiracy or move to usurp white people.

Muslims, in the shadow of the ‘war on terror’ and the rise of modern ‘Islamic terrorism’, are constantly depicted as ‘failing to integrate’ and ‘rejecting western values’. This isn’t just the discourse of far-right agitators, but can be found in the pages of mainstream liberal newspapers or in the speeches of mainstream centrist politicians.

In fact, these narratives are often the first line of western societies after instances of ‘Islamic terror’ – they’re always looking at the problem as a communal one that places Muslims as the Others, where, implicitly or explicitly, their ‘Islamicness’ is to blame for the very act of radicalisation.

This produces the familiar absurd calls by non-Muslims for a ‘reformation within Islam’, or for calls for Muslims to somehow dilute or reshape their Muslim identities according to the bigoted demands of Islamophobes.

Mainstreaming the fringe

Well what exactly was it that ‘radicalised’ Tarrant to mercilessly exterminate men, women and children for the sole reason that they were Muslims? It certainly wasn’t because his dad had died of a terminal illness as The Daily Mail so bizarrely implied in one of its headlines. While one can rightfully look at the ubiquity of negative stories about Muslims in the media as sources of radicalisation for the likes of Tarrant, there is a much wider aspect to this.

And it is the global aspect of Islamophobia in this epoch.

While Tarrant ranted against ‘multiculturalism’, the self-declared fascist also praised the People’s Republic of China as being the state that most aligns with his principles and as a source of emulation. It’s hardly difficult to understand why a fascist would idolise the current Chinese state.

Its persecution of mostly Uighur Muslims in the Xinjiang region conjures both a return to the policies of 20th century fascism and the further degradation of the already crumbling egalitarian world order. It proves very acutely and savagely that concern about ‘radical Islam’ is simply a cover for the true Islamophobic determination that Muslims are simply not wanted.

As many as 1 million Muslims are kept in ‘re-education camps’ where the entire project is designed to rid the Uighurs of their Islamic faith, while there have also been moves by China to inhibit the procreation of Muslims.

Along with this, China has been a staunch and vocal defender of the regime in Burma as it carries out genocide against Rohingya Muslims.

What links these together is in each case the ideology of Islam and Muslims is painted as an alien and destructive force that seeks to destroy an allegedly ‘civilised’ status quo.