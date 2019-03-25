TÜRKİYE
Turkish National Team gives its support to #HelloBrother campaign
The Turkish National Team participating in the EURO 2020 qualifiers gives its full support to the #HelloBrother campaign started by TRT World.
Turkish National Team coming onto the field with the #HelloBrother placard. / AA
Emre İrenEmre İren
March 25, 2019

The Turkish National soccer team on Monday joined the #HelloBrother social media campaign, which refers to the final words of the first victim in the New Zealand mosque attacks.

Terror victim Haji Daoud Nabi, a 71-year-old Afghan national, said “Hello Brother” to the gunman – who massacred dozens of Muslims in Al Noor Mosque – moments before being shot dead at the entrance of the mosque.

Ibrahim Eren Chairman and Director General of TRT thanked the Turkish teams in a tweet which read, "I'd like to thank Turkish National Team of EURO 2020 and all our clubs for supporting the #HelloBrother campaign led by TRT World."

At least 50 Muslims were killed and as many injured on March 15 when a white supremacist terrorist entered the Al Noor and Linwood mosques in Christchurch and shot worshippers in cold blood, including four children younger than 18.

The terror suspect has been charged for the massacre and is being held at a maximum-security prison in Auckland.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
