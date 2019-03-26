A Brazilian appeals court judge on Monday released former President Michel Temer from jail following his high-profile arrest on graft charges last week, which marked a fresh landmark in the country's battle against political corruption.

Federal prosecutors have accused Temer, who was president from 2016 to 2018, of leading a "criminal organisation" that had received or arranged up to $472 million in bribes through various kickback schemes.

He has denied any wrongdoing and his lawyers appealed for his release, arguing that he could be tried while free. He left the federal police station where he had been held in downtown Rio de Janeiro on Monday evening to cries of "thief" from protesters.

Judge Ivan Athie of the TRF-2 federal appeals court said in his ruling that the evidence provided by investigators did not justify the "preventive" jailing of Temer and seven other defendants, including former minister Wellington Moreira Franco.

"You have here old facts, involving possibly illegal acts, but no evidence of repeated criminality after 2016 or any other factor that justifies preventive imprisonment," wrote Athie.

The federal prosecutor's office said in a statement it would appeal the judge's decision, and hoped its request would be heard by the full bench of the appeals court on Wednesday.

Temer's lawyer, Eduardo Carnelos, praised Athie's decision and criticised prosecutors who, he said in a statement, "violate the most vicious notions of law, and vilify the honour of honest people to deprive them of their freedoms."

Former government minister Moreira Franco and seven other people who had been arrested as part of the probe were also ordered freed by Athie.