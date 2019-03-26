Ride-hailing service Uber announced on Tuesday it has acquired its Middle East competitor Careem for $3.1 billion, making it the largest-ever technology purchase in the region.

Uber said in a prepared statement that the $3.1 billion purchase consists of $1.7 billion in convertible notes and $1.4 billion in cash.

Under the deal, Careem will keep its brand as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Uber, operating as an independent company led by its original founders.

The Dubai-based Careem is among the Middle East's most successful startups. Careem quickly became popular across the Middle East, particularly in countries like Egypt and Pakistan, in part because it introduced the option for riders to pay by cash rather than just credit card.

It also launched in the region in 2012, three years before Uber.